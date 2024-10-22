JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 32,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

