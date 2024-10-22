JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

