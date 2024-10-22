KBR (KBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.15-$3.30 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.