Keener Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

