Kennicott Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,408,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 157,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

