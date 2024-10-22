Kennicott Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

