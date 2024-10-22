Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

