Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $216,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,191,000 after buying an additional 341,846 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

