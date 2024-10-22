KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.95. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.
About KWESST Micro Systems
KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. The company offers MISST, a proprietary integration of miniaturized sensors, optics, ballistics, and software that provides an enhancement in affordable smart systems and mission capability.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KWESST Micro Systems
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.