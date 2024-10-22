Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY24 guidance at $14.30-14.90 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.02. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

