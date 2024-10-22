LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. 1,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

