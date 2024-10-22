Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 358 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie J. Kilgore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $699.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

