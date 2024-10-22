Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

