Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $7.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $306.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.69 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $302.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.70.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

