LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY24 guidance at $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

