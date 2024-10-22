Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32. 342,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 730,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

