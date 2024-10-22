Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $18.32. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4,919,898 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

