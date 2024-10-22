Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.