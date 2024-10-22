Melius Research Issues Negative Outlook for HII Earnings

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Melius Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.56 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HII. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $261.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average of $261.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

