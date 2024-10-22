Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 4,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

