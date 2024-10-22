Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 479,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

