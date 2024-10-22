Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

NYSE MTX opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

