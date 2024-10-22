Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Baird R W

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NYSE MHK opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

