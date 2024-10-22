Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MONDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Mondi Stock Down 1.9 %

Mondi Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mondi has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

