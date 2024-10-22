Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MONDY. Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

