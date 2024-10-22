Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

MONDY stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

