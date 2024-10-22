Morningstar (MORN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.41. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $219.45 and a 1 year high of $349.07.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total value of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,442,679.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,541 shares of company stock worth $18,399,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.