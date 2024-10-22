Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 19,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

