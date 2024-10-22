Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total transaction of $533,922.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,641,281.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total value of $533,922.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,641,281.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,911 shares of company stock worth $131,978,559 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $575.16 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $602.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

