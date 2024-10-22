Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.