National Bank Financial Decreases Earnings Estimates for CAE

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,131,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 333,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

