Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Equifax

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Needham & Company LLC cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.41. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

EFX stock opened at $275.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average of $263.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 154.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

