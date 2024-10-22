Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 28,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 33,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Nel ASA Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Nel ASA Company Profile
Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nel ASA
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.