Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $772.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.21. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.