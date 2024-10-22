Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $830.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $772.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $699.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.21. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

