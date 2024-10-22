Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $795.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

NFLX opened at $772.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.16 and a 200 day moving average of $656.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,365,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.