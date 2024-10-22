NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

