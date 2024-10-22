New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 50.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $33,007,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average of $251.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.64 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

