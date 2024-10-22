Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 1,487 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
