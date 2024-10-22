Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 198,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.12.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

