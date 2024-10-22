Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.57 and a 200-day moving average of $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

