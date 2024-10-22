Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $346.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $193.26 and a 52-week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

