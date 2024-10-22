Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $577.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

