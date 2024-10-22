Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,251,239.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $20,292,760. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $291.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.18. The stock has a market cap of $282.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

