Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 192 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

