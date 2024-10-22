Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
