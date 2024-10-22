ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
ObsEva Company Profile
