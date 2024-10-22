OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 293 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 91,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 79,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 785,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 260,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

