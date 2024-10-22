OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

