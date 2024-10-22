OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 259.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,417,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,128,000 after purchasing an additional 139,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,929,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

